Wests miss Newcastle RL finals series in back-to-back seasons

WESTERN Suburbs have missed the Newcastle Rugby League finals series in back-to-back seasons.
A Luke Walsh-inspired Rosellas edged out Central 28-26 at Harker Oval on Saturday to keep hope alive temporarily, but following the completion of round 16 they can no longer qualify for the top five.
Wests (17 points) will finish no higher than sixth on the ladder after The Entrance (22) cemented a first-ever play-off appearance by easily accounting for winless Kurri Kurri 38-14 at EDSACC Oval on Sunday.
The margin won't be nullified with only two rounds remaining in 2023.
Last year the Rosellas ended up ninth, or second last, while semis never eventuated in 2021 after COVID cut short the competition.
Wests made play-offs in a coronavirus-impacted 2020 after claiming a minor-major premiership double in 2019.
The Rosellas fell narrowly short of the top five in 2018, marking the first time the club hadn't featured in a Newcastle RL finals series in almost four decades (1979).
Wests lost the 2017 decider but have enjoyed a hat-trick of titles on three occasions, most recently between 2012 and 2014.
Needing a win on the weekend to stay in the mix, Walsh returned from a hamstring injury and steered his troops around the park.
The Rosellas rallied from 12-0 and 16-4 down, leading by as many as 10 early in the second half before the Butcher Boys clawed their way back.
Walsh's late penalty goal ultimately proved the difference.
Elsewhere on Sunday and Lakes beat Macquarie 34-22 at Lyall Peacock Field to join them on 14 competition points, also alongside Central.
Saturday saw Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka return at No.7 and help the Goannas overcome visitors Wyong 24-16 after conceding two of the first three tries.
Harvey Neville, Josh Charles, Honeti Tuha and Brayden Musgrove all crossed at Cessnock Sportsground with the fourth-placed Goannas (23) now moving within striking distance of the third-placed Roos (24).
Maitland halfback Brock Lamb scored 20 points (two tires, six goals) as the Pickers thrashed Northern Hawks 44-4 at home to maintain their advantage on top of the table.
In-form Souths had the bye.
LADDER: Maitland 30; Souths 26; Wyong 24; Cessnock 23, The Entrance 22; Wests 17; Macquarie, Lakes, Central 14; Northern Hawks 8; Kurri Kurri 4.
IN THE NEWS
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.