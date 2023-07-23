Newcastle Herald
Maitland Magpies seize second spot in NPLW NNSW with 12-0 rout of Warners Bay: Round 18

Renee Valentine
Updated July 23 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 7:30pm
Maitland have improved to second place, and just four points adrift of next opponents Broadmeadow, with a comprehensive 12-0 win over winless Warners Bay in NPLW Northern NSW at John Street Oval on Sunday.

