Maitland have improved to second place, and just four points adrift of next opponents Broadmeadow, with a comprehensive 12-0 win over winless Warners Bay in NPLW Northern NSW at John Street Oval on Sunday.
The result elevated the Magpies to 40 points. Leaders Broadmeadow rose to 44 points with an important 3-2 victory against Newcastle Olympic, who stayed on 39 and dropped to third after round 18, at Magic Park on Saturday.
Maitland, who have already won the NNSW Women's State Cup, are eyeing their first finals appearance and were in a ruthless mood against the Panthers.
The visitors led 4-0 at the break after Madison Gallegos and Mercedes McNabb both scored first-half doubles.
McNabb completed a match hat-trick early in the second half. Chelsea Greguric also finished the game with a treble of goals while Bronte Peel produced a brace. Lucy Kell and Keely Gawthrop also got on the scoresheet.
Fourth-placed Charlestown Azzurri look to have all but secured their finals position with three rounds remaining in the regulation season.
Azzurri downed Mid Coast (9) 9-0 at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday to improve to 34 points and nine clear of fifth-placed New Lambton (25), who have a far inferior goal difference.
Teenage talent Cassie Corder was again in goalscoring mood, bagging a hat-trick to take her season tally to 17.
Lori Depczynski scored a double, while Evie Horgan, Sarah Halvorsen, Charlize Whyte and Jess Dominello also found the back of the net.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
