AUCTION clearance rates have picked up, with a big result in Dudley producing one of the suburb's highest-ever sales.
There were 23 auctions scheduled across the region during the week ending July 23, according to CoreLogic's preliminary auction results.
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie recorded an auction clearance rate of 81 per cent which was significantly higher than the previous week's figure of 58.8 per cent when 22 auctions were scheduled.
Belle Property's auction of an acreage property at 15 Durfold Street, Dudley drew five registered bidders at auction on Saturday, including parties from Melbourne, Bowral and Sydney.
The six-bedroom property, set on 1.9 acres, was listed with an auction guide of $4 million.
The sale price is undisclosed, however, it is understood the result ranks among the top three highest sales for a residential home in the suburb.
The current record is the suburb is $5 million paid for a home overlooking the ocean at 6 Bombala Street which sold in June 2021.
The successful bidder was a family from the Lake Macquarie area who snapped up the sprawling property.
"I actually had a buyer from Switzerland looking at it too," listing agent Anthony Di Nardo said.
"The land really appealed to buyers. It is rare to get that size of land in Dudley that is useable.
At the other end of the scale, Belle Property successfully sold a two-bedroom home on 758 square metres at 68 Martin Street, Warners Bay for $950,000.
Four parties registered to bid and the result topped the auction's guide of $850,000.
The auction of a home at 9 Woods Street, Redhead had four registered bidders with two participating in the bidding.
The auction began with an opening bid of $1.2 million that was followed by 12 bids leading up to $1.6 million with an online buyer.
However, the auction was passed in as the property did not hit reserve.
It sold later that evening when Ray White listing agents Ty Zink and Troy McLennan accepted an offer of $1.62 million from the underbidder.
Also at Redhead, a modern six-bedroom, two-bathroom home with ocean views and a swimming pool at 71 Geraldton Drive listed with Matt Thompson at PRD Presence sold at auction.
The bidding kicked off at $1.5 million with two registered bidders competing for the property before it sold for $1.77 million.
A house at 21 Judith Street, Kotara listed with Thomas Hook at Walkom Real Estate went to auction with a guide of $1.3 million.
After an opening bid of $1.28 million, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sold just above its guide for $1.33 million.
Spillane Property had a successful weekend of auctions, with all three of their properties successfully selling at auction on Saturday.
There was heavy competition in Maryville at the auction of a renovated four-bedroom home at 75 Lewis Street.
Seven parties registered at the auction, with fierce competition between three bidders who fought it out across 49 rapid-fire bids to secure the property.
The bidding began at $1.4 million and sold under the hammer for $1.615 million to an overseas-based buyer who plans to return home to Australia to live in the property.
"That's actually the suburb record for Maryville with a house with no parking,' Spillane Property listing agent Patrick Skinner said.
"It was turnkey, move-in ready and it's in a great spot in Maryville, so I think we knew from the get-go that it was going to be popular with buyers.
"The bidding was very rapid. You had to have your head on a swivel and got a bit of whiplash watching all the bids go from left to right."
Two registered bidders turned out to the auction of a three-bedroom townhouse at 7/30 Bruce Street in Cooks Hill.
The property sold under the hammer for $960,000 after kicking off with an opening bid of $880,000.
Mr Skinner said the sale was significant as the property next door sold via private treaty for $905,000 in March.
"It had the same floor plan and it's a great case study in putting properties to auction rather than private treaty because that sold for $905,000 and we sold this one for $960,000," Mr Skinner said.
In Carrington, Spillane Property's slimline cottage at 47 Howden Street with a tiny 5.4-metre frontage was listed with an auction guide of $680,000 to $740,000.
The auction attracted two registered bidders who started with an opening bid of $640,000.
The two-bedroom property on 171 square metres sold for $700,000.
Another big auction result earlier in the week was LJ Hooker Lake Macquarie's sale of a landmark five-bedroom home at 380 The Esplanade Speers Point that sold for an unsliced sum understood to be in the vicinity of $4 million.
