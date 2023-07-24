What made this property special? It was an exciting property. It was turnkey, move-in ready and it's in a great spot in Maryville. The owners did the renovation themselves a couple of years ago. The suburb appeals to everyone for all the same reasons. There is the Maryville Tavern, the walkways that place you so close to the city and the home itself was beautifully renovated. There was polished concrete flooring in the master bedroom, it had a great layout and a flat outdoor entertainment area with a fire pit. It was just a gorgeous home and I think we knew from the get-go that it was going to be popular with buyers as all renovated properties are in Maryville.

