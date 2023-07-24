BIDDING was fast and fierce between buyers vying to nab a renovated home in Maryville at auction on the weekend.
The auction of 75 Lewis Street attracted around 50 onlookers, including neighbours and buyers hoping to purchase a home in the suburb.
The crowd watched on as three of the seven registered bidders fought it out in an auction that spanned almost 50 bids.
"There were 49 bids in total and the result was actually the suburb record for a house in Maryville with no off-street parking," said Spillane Property's Patrick Skinner who oversaw the sale with listing agent Donna Spillane.
Mr Skinner said they anticipated that the property would achieve a strong result given its popularity during the auction campaign.
"We had good numbers at each open home," he said.
"We average between eight and 12 at all of our open house inspections and this one was at the higher end with an average of around 12 groups at each inspection."
The property had undergone significant renovations and an extension after the sellers purchased it in 2014 for $580,000.
The median house value in Maryville is $952,000, according to CoreLogic.
We spoke with Mr Skinner about the auction and the result:
The property: A renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom period home with modern updates and a rear extension with a master bedroom, walk-in robe, ensuite and workspace.
The result: The property sold for $1.616 million.
What made this property special? It was an exciting property. It was turnkey, move-in ready and it's in a great spot in Maryville. The owners did the renovation themselves a couple of years ago. The suburb appeals to everyone for all the same reasons. There is the Maryville Tavern, the walkways that place you so close to the city and the home itself was beautifully renovated. There was polished concrete flooring in the master bedroom, it had a great layout and a flat outdoor entertainment area with a fire pit. It was just a gorgeous home and I think we knew from the get-go that it was going to be popular with buyers as all renovated properties are in Maryville.
How many registered bidders? We had seven registered bidders.
Can you set the scene at the auction? It was a very exciting auction and it drew a big crowd as well. We had about 50 or 60 people including neighbours and people looking to buy, as well as people who have been living in Maryville for quite some time who all came down to watch.
How did the auction unfold? The auction started with an opening bid of $1.4 million and it went up in increments of $25,000 and then there were lots of $1000 bids as it went on. There were three bidders active until it hit $1.5 million and then it went up in smaller increments from $1.51 million and then $1.55 million, $1.56 million, $1.57 million, $1.58 million, $1.59 million, $1.6 million, so it was going up in $1000 bids. The bidding was very rapid. You had to have your head on a swivel and got a bit of whiplash watching all the bids go from left to right.
Where was the buyer from? All of the registered bidders were from the Newcastle area, with one being overseas who was a person who plans to move back home to Australia down the track. They were the successful buyer and had a representative on-site at the auction bidding on their behalf.
Was the result a surprise? Yes, absolutely. We were very happy with the result and it was comfortably well above the reserve.
