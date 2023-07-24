Hundreds packed into the Huntlee Tavern to rock for a good cause on Sunday and raise funds for victims of the Greta wedding bus tragedy.
Approximately $30,000 was raised out of a $40,000 fundraising target, with some final donations trickling in, to go towards the national Rotary fundraiser, launched in the immediate aftermath of the June 11 crash. The fundraiser has already raised more than $1 million to support survivors and the families of the 10 people who died in the accident.
Four Hunter Valley bands - Rock Rhapsody, GenR8, The Avenue Band and The Years, who are regular acts at the venue, came up with the idea to perform in a six-hour long gig.
Huntlee Tavern functions and events manager Dannielle Adamthwaite said it was amazing to see a turnout of 600 people.
"It was a great community day and we raised a lot of money, we even had people just dropping in to donate," she said.
The community was impressed with the bands' performances on the day and there were plenty of people on the dance floor, she said.
"Thank you to all the businesses that donated items and stock for the day and thank you to Chris Varley, the production crew and our bands for offering their services for such a great cause," she said.
The community has continued to rally around those in need after the horror incident, which injured 25 people. Among those making a difference is Novocastrian, Scott Hingston.
On August 4 Mr Hingston will run from Merewether to Singleton and back, to raise money for those affected.
"The round trip is approximately 170 kilometres and I'm hoping to complete the run in under 24 hours," he said.
He will depart from the Blue Door Kiosk in Merewether at 6.30am with a support crew of 12 including two drivers carrying food and drink.
"I'll have some people jumping in to run with me for some moral support and the team from Regent physio will look after us at each check point," he said.
Mr Hingston's halfway mark will be Rose Point Park in Singleton.
"This is the home of the Singleton Roosters AFL Club who lost many of their members in the accident," Mr Hingston said.
He will also present a signed Sydney Swans jersey to the Aussie rules club.
Mr Hingston hopes to raise $50,000 and has started a Go Fund me Page where you can donate for a good cause.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
