Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Huntlee Tavern raises $30,000 while Scott Hingston will run from Merewether to Singleton for Hunter Valley bus crash fundraiser

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 24 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Huntlee Tavern functions and events manager Dannielle Adamthwaite said it was amazing to see a turnout of 600 people. Picture by Alanna Tomazin
Huntlee Tavern functions and events manager Dannielle Adamthwaite said it was amazing to see a turnout of 600 people. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

Hundreds packed into the Huntlee Tavern to rock for a good cause on Sunday and raise funds for victims of the Greta wedding bus tragedy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.