Australia will face hosts Japan in their second last classification game at the World Championships after missing out on quarter-finals.
The Sharks, with Newcastle's Nathan Power a co-captain, went down to France 11-8 in the round of 16 on Sunday night.
Australia rallied in the second quarter, scoring five goals and reducing the half-time margin to one (6-5) after trailing by four.
France dominated the third term (4-2) and both teams only netted once in the last.
The Sharks now tackle Japan on Tuesday with Canada and Croatia the other countries playing in the same ranking bracket.
Final placements (9th to 12th) for the tournament will be decided in matches on Thursday.
Australia ended the preliminary rounds with a 22-6 victory over Kazakhstan on Friday with Power scoring a lone goal, adding to his seven from the opening two losses.
