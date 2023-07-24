Newcastle District have taken hold of the P.R. West Shield. Now they want the Jim Baker Shield.
The Newcastle representative team edged out Hunter River 11-7 in their annual clash for the West Shield at Nelson Bay last weekend.
The win was a timely boost ahead of the regional championships which are being held in Muswellbrook on August 12-13.
The regional - fought out between Newcastle, Hunter River, Central Coast and Lower North Coast - is a stroke event.
Each side is comprised of 21 players - five masters (over 50s), 11 opens and 5 juniors (under-18). The worst score from each category is dropped.
Hunter River are the defending champions and holders of the Jim Barker Shield, winning at Newcastle Golf Club in 2019. The tournament is hosted by a different district each year and has been cancelled for the past three years due to COVID-19 and flooding on the Central Coast.
"It was a good win on the weekend and we will take a lot of confidence into the regionals," Newcastle District secretary Rod Carruthers said. "Selection for the team is 90 per cent done and it is shaping to be a strong squad.
"Jye Pickin will be back from the US. He was hoping to qualify for the US Amateur but missed out. He gets home the week before the event and hopes to be available.
"We have won it by one stroke previously. It is usually a fairly close affair."
At Nelson Bay on Saturday, Newcastle jumped to a 4-2 lead over Hunter River after the fourball matches in which an open player is paired with a junior.
The Newcastle pairs of Chris Jardine and Lachlan Venables, David Alexander and Harvey Payne and Oscar Gilson and Austen Hiskens all won 2 and 1.
Tom De Wit and Lachlan Lawson and Hamish Ellison and Jayden Butler finished their matches square.
In singles matchplay on Sunday, the opens were tied 3-all and Newcastle won the juniors 4-2 for 11-7 overall.
Matchplay results (Newcastle players listed first): Oscar Gilson bt Luke Waters 7 and 6, Hamilsh Ellison bt Matt Hill 3 and 2, Luke Ferrier bt 5 and 4 win over Matt Cluff, Tom de Wit lost 4 and 2 to Josh Full, Dave Alexander losr 5 and 4 to Justin Ely, Chris Jardine lost 1-down to Jack Clark
Juniors: Lachlan Lawson bt Lachlan Standing 4 and 3), Jayden Butler bt Travis Barber 8 and 6, Harvey Payne bt Oliver Partridge 8 and 6, Toby Clune bt Bronx Geerin 5 and 4.
** Belmont ace Makensie Toole continues to make waves in the US.
In her third year at George Fox University, Toole won the Oregon Women's Stroke Play championships at Creekside Golf Club in Salem last week.
The 22-year-old won by six shots and was the only player to break par after rounds of 72,73,70 to be at one-under.
In May, Toole and younger sister Kiana Toole, were part of the George Fox University squad which won the division three title national championships - the Bruins maiden title win.
