NEWCASTLE diver Sam Fricker finds himself amid a quick turnaround between international events.
Fricker will get roughly a week off before attending the World Cup super final in Germany (August 4-6) after feeling not "super happy" with his showing at the World Championships in Japan.
The 21-year-old had already qualified for the men's 10-metre platform in Berlin on Sunday week, lining up alongside Aussie teammate and recently crowned world champion Cassiel Rousseau.
Fricker didn't progress past the preliminary rounds of the 10m at the World Championships, finishing 19th in Fukuoka on Friday.
"I had great preparations coming into this event and have been diving well," Fricker posted on social media over the weekend.
"So wasn't super happy with my result today, I finished 19th missing out on the semi-finals by six points.
"But we are right back to it, we fly home for a week then head over to Germany for the World Cup super finals."
Fricker and Shixin Li, bronze medallists together at last year's Commonwealth Games, came last in the men's 3m synchronised final at the World Championships last week.
The Novocastrian didn't end up contesting the individual 3m at the World Championships.
IN THE NEWS
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.