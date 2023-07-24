Newcastle Herald
Twin titles for Rene Boyton at Newcastle Classic Open tennis event

Updated July 24 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:46am
Rene Boyton
Rene Boyton

Rene Boyton was celebrating twin titles after the Newcastle Classic Open played at District Park over the weekend.

