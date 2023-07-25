Innovative owners of Stockman's Ridge give Orange wine operation its premium swagger

THE Stockman's Ridge property, 10 kilometres west of Orange, has nine hectares of premium winegrape vines, cherry, apple and pear orchards, tourist accommodation and a flock Australia White breed sheep - the "wagyu meat of the ovine world".
It's a business representing a massive tree change for 43-year-old former North Sydney information technology professional Jonathon Hambrook and ex-sales and marketing executive Lisa De Diana.
Jon and Lisa, the parents of three young children, have created a diverse and innovative Orange Region wine operation at an altitude of 800 metres on the north-western slopes of Mount Canobolas.
It's a story with a genesis in Jon's love of gardening in his Northern Beaches childhood and later, while a border at a Sydney school, his visits to classmates' family farms.
That was reinforced by after-school exploration of French winegrowing regions, but it wasn't until he was pursuing a 25-year IT career that change began unfolding in 2002.
Aged 22, Jon bought what is now the beautiful Stockman's Ridge estate in Boree Lane, Lidster, and began planting fruit trees and later in 2012 capitalising on a patch of limestone-plinthed terra rossa soils to establish nine hectares of wine grape vines.
The planting was done by hand over several days by a team that included Lisa, then seven months pregnant, and she later had the reward of seeing the vines' inaugural bottling, the 2008 Rider Shiraz collect seven wine show medals.
Today Stockman's Ridge wines crafted by Will Rikard Bell are an eclectic varietal mix of shiraz, chardonnay, pinot gris, pinot noir, merlot, cabernet franc, sauvignon blanc, zinfandel and especially interesting the Small Acres Sparkling Cyder from plantings of cider apples and pears, and the gruner veltliner and savagnin whites.
Savagnin was planted in 2005 believing it the classic Spanish albarino variety. Stockman's Ridge was one of about 70 Aussie growers who planted vines the CSIRO in 1989 imported as albarino from the Spanish National Grapevine Collection. DNA testing, however, later proved them savagnin and not be sold as albarino.
Jon and Lisa are particularly proud of their pinot noirs and gruner veltliners and they have two excellent current-release gruners - the $35 Rider and the $40 2022 Signature Range reviewed below. Their wines are at bottle shops, stockmansridge.com.au and the charming 2012-built cellar door set amid attractive gardens at the end of a 130 golden elm-lined driveway.
PRICE: $40.
FOOD MATCH: salt and pepper squid.
AGEING: five years.
RATING: 5 stars (out of 6)
THIS delightful, multi-faceted Stockman's Ridge 2022 Signature Gruner Veltliner is brassy gold in the glass and displays peach blossom scents and lifted lychee front-palate flavour. The middle palate has kiwifruit, lime zest, gunmetal and restrained cashew oak from its seasoned French oak barrel fermentation and regular lees stirring over three months. The finish refreshes with slatey acid.
PRICE: $40
FOOD MATCH: veal saltimbocca
AGEING: eight years
RATING: 5 stars
WITH 14.4% alcohol, bright garnet hues and enticing scents of berry pastille and gum leaf litter, this fine Stockman's Ridge 2016 Outlaw Pinot Noir comes from handpicked grapes grown at 800 metres above sea level. The front palate displays plush ripe raspberry flavour, Maraschino cherry, pomegranate, spice and savoury oak integrate on the middle palate and earthy tannins show at the finish.
PRICE: $20
FOOD MATCH: seafood pizza
AGEING: four years
RATING: 4 stars
FROM Australia's "mistaken identity" grape, the Stockman's Ridge 2015 Handcrafted Savagnin has deep gold hues, honeysuckle aromas and zingy quince front palate flavour. The middle palate features gooseberry, cumquat, basil and slate characters and flinty acid plays at the finish. Savagnin is a variety related to traminer that is widely grown in France's Jura Region.
