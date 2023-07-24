QT Newcastle has made an immediate impact after only one year of operation, just named Best Regional Superior Hotel for 2023 in the NSW Accommodation Awards for Excellence.
The 104-room hotel opened in June 2022 in the heritage-listed David Jones Building on Hunter Street as part of Iris Capital's East End development project.
The award is based on the property's design, quality of service and standard of food and beverage offerings onsite.
QT Hotels was recognised for exceptional achievements in hospitality and tourism at the prestigious NSW Accommodation Awards for Excellence 2023. The annual awards ceremony on July 20 celebrated excellence in various categories within the accommodation and tourism industry.
QT group general manager Callum Kennedy said, "This incredible achievement is a direct reflection of our team's unwavering commitment to delivering an unrivalled guest experience. By investing in and elevating our people through ongoing training and development, we continue to excel."
The judging panel commended QT Newcastle for this ability to pay homage to its heritage shell whilst layering contemporary life within.
The panel's notes said, "The hotel is impressive and in synergy with the heritage-listed building... located in the heart of Newcastle, this exquisite hotel effortlessly combines modern elegance with a touch of urban charm. It's impeccable service, luxurious accommodations, and exceptional amenities have certainly impressed."
With 104 guest rooms and suites, public areas and private function spaces, the hotel also features signature restaurant and bar, Jana, now run by hatted chef Shayne Mansfield, and Rooftop at QT bar with sweeping views of Newcastle and the harbour at every vantage point.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
