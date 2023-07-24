Newcastle Herald
QT Newcastle tops awards for best accommodation outside of Sydney

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated July 24 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 11:39am
QT Newcastle manager Michael Stamboulidis and QT Group General Manager Callum Kennedy in the QT Newcastle's rooftop bar prior to its opening in June 2022. Picture by Simone De Peak
QT Newcastle manager Michael Stamboulidis and QT Group General Manager Callum Kennedy in the QT Newcastle's rooftop bar prior to its opening in June 2022. Picture by Simone De Peak

QT Newcastle has made an immediate impact after only one year of operation, just named Best Regional Superior Hotel for 2023 in the NSW Accommodation Awards for Excellence.

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

