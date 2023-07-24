What a weekend for Knights fan!
It looked an especially great weekend for one in particular, with Knights five-eighth Caitlin Moran gifting them her boots after a superb performance helping guide Newcastle to a season-opening 32-16 win over St George Illawarra at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The NRLW win was followed by a breakthrough 26-18 victory over Melbourne Storm by their male counterparts.
The men's result bolstered Newcastle's chances of securing a finals spot while the women's was the perfect way to start their premiership defence.
In a huge boost, Griffiths expected Newcastle captain and lock Hannah Southwell back in action for round two, when the Knights play the Cowboys.
The NPLW Northern NSW premiership appears to be Broadmeadow's to lose after a big, and important, 3-2 win against Newcastle Olympic in their top-of-table clash at Magic Park on Saturday.
Magic face another top-of-the-table challenge this weekend against Maitland, who routed Warners Bay 12-0 at John Street Oval on Sunday to seize second spot.
In NPLM's action, Broadmeadow beat Adamstown 3-0 to move within striking range of leaders Charlestown in a tight premiership race.
Meanwhile, Cooks Hill ended Maitland's winning streak at 10 games with a 1-1 draw at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field on Saturday.
Western Suburbs took a narrow win over Central at Harker Oval on Saturday but have missed the Newcastle Rugby League finals series in back-to-back seasons.
Following the completion of the round, the Rosellas can no longer finish in the top five.
Last year the Rosellas ended up ninth, or second-last, while semis never eventuated in 2021 after COVID cut short the competition.
Wests made play-offs in a coronavirus-impacted 2020 after claiming a minor-major premiership double in 2019.
Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said finals destiny remains "in our hands" as they looked to overcome three straight losses and secure a top-six spot in the closing rounds.
The Wildfires have slipped from first to equal fifth in Shute Shield in recent weeks and were beaten 44-28 by Gordon at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
A depleted Hunter women's side was pipped at the post by Gordon in their Jack Scott Cup clash earlier on Saturday, but they retained third position with two rounds remaining.
The Newcastle Falcons will have to beat men's minor premiers Centre of Excellence in Canberra on Saturday to keep their NBL 1 East campaign alive after finishing the regular season in eighth position.
Cardiff have emerged as genuine Black Diamond Cup title contenders in the eyes of Killarney Vale coach Corey Shackleton after beating the defending premiers to record their 10th consecutive win on Saturday.
In women's action, Cardiff 3.7 (25) came agonisingly close to ending Killarney Vale's 4.7 (31) unbeaten run this season but were pipped by a goal in the fourth quarter.
IN THE NEWS:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.