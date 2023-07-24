Harkin produces PB to qualify for World Championship semi-finals

HUNTER swimmer Abbey Harkin has produced a personal-best time to qualify for semi-finals at the World Championships in Japan.
Harkin, 25, clocked one minute, 6.86 seconds (1:06.86) in her women's 100 metre breaststroke heat on Monday, finishing sixth in the race and ranking 15th overall.
The top 16 face off in Fukuoka tonight.
She turned fifth at the halfway point.
Harkin, on the back of winning this year's trials and national title, bettered her previous 100m mark by 0.02s and landed narrowly inside the cutline (1:06.87).
It was the second occasion she's gone sub 1:07.00.
Harkin's top five 100m times are - 2023 World Championship heats (1:06.86), 2022 Australian Championships (1:06.88), 2019 Australian Championships (1:07.02), 2021 Olympic trials (1:07.04), 2023 WC trials (1:07.20).
She swam 1:07.47 to finish fifth in last year's Commonwealth Games final, won nationals in 1:07.77 in April and 12 months ago ranked 19th to miss semis at the World Championships in Hungary with 1:08.12.
Harkin also has another two individual events, 50m and 200m, on her agenda at the current World Championships as well as the women's 4x100m medley relay.
IN THE NEWS
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.