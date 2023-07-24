Muswellbrook trainer Michael Dobie will chase his first winner for 28 months on Tuesday at Newcastle when he hopes Lady Maton can help jockey Aaron Bullock's bid for the Australian premiership.
Bullock leads the title race on 193.5 winners, ahead of Queensland's James Orman (191) and West Australian Willie Pike (188) with seven days left in the season.
The Newcastle jockey has a full book at the country meeting on Tuesday, which was transferred to the course proper on Monday because of the rain-affected Beaumont track.
He kicks off the seven-race card with Lady Maton in the 1300-metre country boosted maiden handicap, where she has gate three for her second career start.
Bullock rode the three-year-old Kiss And Make Up filly at her July 11 debut at Gunnedah, where she raced keenly to the lead from a wide gate before fighting on late to finish fourth, 2.4 lengths away, over 1300m. She has gate three on Tuesday and Dobie was hoping for an improvement after the encouraging debut.
"She did as well as I thought she would," Dobie said.
"I was quite happy with that run, so hopefully I'll be happier again tomorrow. I'd like to see Aaron win on her, not just for me, but for him. I'd love to see him win that premiership. For a bloke who can't ride under 58 [kilograms], he's doing very well."
A former amateur jockey, Dobie has trained since 1988, while working in the coal mines. However, Lady Maton, which he leased from Steve Smith, of Casino Prince fame, was his first starter as a trainer since June 2021.
Dobie, whose son James also trains, was hoping Lady Maton could kick-start his stable as he begins 12 months' long service leave from work.
"I'd like her to be a bit bigger, and she's not the best doer I've ever had either, but she's shown in her work that she wants to get over a bit of ground," he said.
"We started at Gunnedah over 1300 and Aaron suggested she have another one of those.
"They collared her at about the 150 and she kept kicking after that. Aaron said it was a good, tough run and to give her another one before looking to step her up in distance."
Bullock also rides Seeburg (Luke Thomas), Beatlemania (Mark Minervini), Divine Vicky (Matthew Smith), Roller Coaster (Paul Shailer), Shen Gui (Lou Mary) and Skye Banner (Brett Partelle) at the meeting.
IN THE NEWS
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.