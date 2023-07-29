Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
In Depth

Justin Lees emotional tribute to his dad Max Lees at Hamilton gallery

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
July 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Lees with some of the artworks he is preparing for his new solo show, I Saw Your Ghost Tonight, a tribute to his late father, Max Lees, at Wester Gallery opening August 4. PIcture by Jonathan Carroll
Justin Lees with some of the artworks he is preparing for his new solo show, I Saw Your Ghost Tonight, a tribute to his late father, Max Lees, at Wester Gallery opening August 4. PIcture by Jonathan Carroll

Justin Lees is a natural storyteller. He has a gift for words and descriptive narratives, and a bundle of real-life experiences to draw from.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.