"Anyone has to know Luskin Star's story," he says, working his way into a story. "I never saw it run. I've seen the videos. Every time the Golden Slipper comes around I get it up on YouTube and show the kids. I make the kids watch racing, especially on a Saturday. Next minute I'm having a punt, then screaming at the TV, they're running for cover because they don't know what's going on. But then, when we get takeout at night, they know I've won. Otherwise, it's spaghetti on toast."