Nangar Luna chasing consolation win in Gosford Goldmine

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 24 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Kat Ernst with Nangar Luna
Trainer Joe McFadyen is eyeing a consolation win in the Gosford Goldmine (515m) on Tuesday night after Nangar Luna rocketed back from her Peter Mosman Opal (520m) disappointment with an impressive heat win.

