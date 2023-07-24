Nangar Luna chasing consolation win in Gosford Goldmine

Trainer Joe McFadyen is eyeing a consolation win in the Gosford Goldmine (515m) on Tuesday night after Nangar Luna rocketed back from her Peter Mosman Opal (520m) disappointment with an impressive heat win.
Nangar Luna gave the Dungog trainer a second group 1 qualifier when she won her heat of the Peter Mosman Opal at Wentworth Park on July 1. However, McFadyen had to scratch the Barcia Bale bitch from the $75,000-to-the-winner final because of a minor injury.
She bounced back with a dominant performance in a heat of the Goldmine last Tuesday, where she overcame a box four draw to rail to the lead and power to a 7.75-length win.
McFadyen was hoping for another rails run late in the $12,000-to-the-winner decider after drawing box eight.
"She cut her toe, just a tiny nick, but just bad enough that she couldn't start because if she did it could create problems," McFadyen said of the scratching.
"We had to do the right thing by her, but she's into another good final now.
"Box eight is probably not ideal, but there's a lot of speed in the middle, so she'll probably drop down to the fence and ride the rail. If the gaps open, look for her late."
Maryland trainer Stephen Atkins has Brindle Bounty in box four for the final after a second last week.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
