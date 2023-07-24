A car that veered off the road and hit an embankment before sliding across a busy Central Coast highway was caught on dashcam footage.
The owners of the vehicle that took the footage, which was posted on Dash Cam Owners Australia, gasped as the yellow vehicle slid on its side towards them from the opposite direction.
The crashed vehicle narrowly missed them and rolled, before stopping upside down.
"Oh my god," said a woman in the vehicle that took the footage.
"Crap crap crap crap crap crap," the woman added, as a male in the vehicle said "it's OK, it's OK".
Other vehicles stopped and people rushed towards the crashed car with concern for the occupants.
As the video ends, a man looks into the yellow car to see if its occupants are OK.
The post on Dash Cam Owners Australia's Facebook page said: "Lady had a medical episode but was all OK. Daughter driving our car only had 10 days driving since passing her test!"
A Brisbane Water Police spokesperson said the crash involved a "medical episode".
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson said the accident happened at about 3pm on Saturday.
A woman in her mid-30s was taken to Gosford Hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson said.
