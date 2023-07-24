Newcastle Herald Property: Renovation project reveals dramatic transformation in Valentine

Earlier this week I was invited to take a sneak peek of a Hamptons-inspired renovation project in Valentine that hit the market this week.
To say the result is dramatic is an understatement, with the couple behind the house flip transforming the late-1970s family home into a stylish, modern dream house with the ultimate resort-style backyard.
The couple, originally from Muswellbrook in the Upper Hunter, shared their story about trading life operating a takeaway shop to pursue their passion for renovation and design.
You may recall the $6 million sale of Lake Macquarie estate 'Mandalay' a few years ago - it had a 14-car garage housing an impressive collection of high-end cars
The luxury home sold in 2020 for a record-breaking price to a Sydney buyer who competed for the home at auction.
Fast forward three years later and the property is now back on the market.
And it looks much different having been left as an incomplete build after the owner was placed into liquidation.
As international students return to our shores, suburbs in close proximity to the University of Newcastle are proving to be in demand.
Figures from CoreLogic revealed that Jesmond was among the top suburbs for rental growth across the 2022/2023 financial year.
Unit rental values in the suburb recorded an increase of 12.4 per cent to hold a median of $476 per week.
Meanwhile, there was strong auction activity across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week.
Auction clearance rates picked up to 81 per cent which was significantly higher than the previous week's figure of 58.8 per cent.
One of the biggest results of the week was the auction of an acreage in Dudley which produced one of the suburb's highest-ever sales and even drew interest from as far afield as Switzerland.
In other auction news, a renovated cottage in Maryville also attracted a strong result, proving that the suburb remains a firm favourite with buyers.
Bidding was fast and fierce to secure the home at 75 Lewis Street with almost 50 bids placed.
According to selling agent Patrick Skinner from Spillane Property, around 50 onlookers, including neighbours and buyers hoping to purchase a home in the suburb, watched on.
I also checked in on Jennifer Hawkins and Jake Wall's $30 million property development at Whale Beach.
The former Miss Universe winner and her builder husband's J Group Projects are still a long way off from completing the mega-mansion which has been sold to a mystery buyer for a sum reported to be around $30 million.
If you have been wondering whether there is less to choose from on the property market in the past year, you are correct.
A report released this week revealed that almost 2000 fewer homes were sold across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the last financial year.
PEXA's (Property Exchange Australia) 2023 Property Insights Report found that residential property transactions in the region fell 19.9 per cent.
On the hunt for a new home?
Check out this five-bedroom property at 6 Rowan Crescent in Merewether listed for sale with First National Real Estate Newcastle City.
Infused with the perfect blend of space, style and flexibility, you'll feel instantly at home in this fresh and modern family sanctuary.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
