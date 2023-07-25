Broadmeadow coach John Bennis believes there needs to be a rethink about the scheduling of the revived State Cup Final next year.
Magic play Edgeworth at Weston Park on Saturday (5.30pm) to decide the first State Cup winners since 2014, when Broadmeadow beat South Cardiff on penalties.
Since then, the region's final two in the knockout have continued into the FFA/Australia Cup main draw but not played for the State Cup.
The match returns this year as fourth-placed Broadmeadow sit two points off top spot in the NPL with two rounds, and a home cup game against Sydney United 58 on Friday, August 4, to come.
The Eagles are sixth, two points off the top five, and have an even bigger cup challenge to prepare for, against A-League side Western United at home on Wednesday, August 9.
Edgeworth and Magic came through unscathed from 3-0 NPL wins over Valentine and Adamstown respectively on Sunday and now must weigh up their squad for Saturday's game, which is on a standalone weekend. Only the Adamstown v Cooks Hill catch-up on Saturday is scheduled in the NPL.
Bennis believed "it's an odd time to put" the cup final.
"I don't know whether playing it at the end of the year might have been beneficial for both sides," Bennis said.
"We are both getting down to finals time and you want to have your full squad available. I think maybe the schedule should have been planned a bit better, just for teams in the region to prepare for those Australia Cup games.
"We're playing for premierships and trying to get into the finals, and now you are dealing with another risk of injuries. And you obviously want everyone fit and available for the Australia Cup game, so it's a hard one."
A highlight of Magic's win on Sunday was the return of Jarred Baker, whose season was feared over because of a knee injury in May. Baker came off the bench late, while Will Ingram had his first start in his return from a knee problem.
Edgeworth were also able to manage workloads, while resting injury concerns Jacob Pepper and Jordy Lennon, thanks to a hat-trick from Josh Rose completed in the 57th minute on Sunday.
** New Lambton are expected to confirm soon the appointment of Shane Pryce as their men's NPL head coach for 2024.
The club, who are set to finish 11th on debut in the NPL, announced several staff appointments on Tuesday and said they were close to finalising coaches for 2024.
The Herald understands Pryce, who was axed after guiding Lambton Jaffas to last season's grand final win over Maitland, will take over from Tom Davies in the top job.
Pryce is an assistant this year at Charlestown, where he also served as head coach.
** Lake Macquarie have copped a second lengthy suspension for match official abuse this season after captain Guilherme Evangelista Dos Santos was given a five-game ban.
Dos Santos was given a straight red in the 66th minute of Sunday's 5-0 loss to Weston. He was charged under regulation R8.3 - repeated use of offensive language and/or gestures. It follows the nine-game ban to veteran striker John Majurovski, who has since joined Newcastle Croatia in zone league.
** Jaffas will be without Pat Bond and Sakeel Balfour Brown for their run at the premiership after both received two-match bans.
Brown was given a straight red in the dying stages of the 1-0 win over Charlestown on Saturday for a high-footed challenge in midfield. It was deemed serious foul play under R1.3 - conduct that endangers the safety of an opponent in a contest for the ball or has the potential to cause serious injury - meaning he gained an extra match sanction. Bond received his eighth yellow card of the year.
Charlestown's hopes of fending off challengers to top spot were dealt a double blow when Jacob Melling and Callum Bower copped their fifth yellow cards of the year in the loss.
It means the pair will miss the crucial clash with Broadmeadow at home on Tuesday, August 8. Azzurri meet Edgeworth away in the last round.
IN THE NEWS:
