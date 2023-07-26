As far as debuts go, Abigail Roache could not have scripted it better.
The New Zealand international started her NRLW career with a win, a try and her parents in the stands at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
The 22-year-old started at centre and finished the game at wing, making a busting run to score in the left corner as the Knights overpowered St George Illawarra 32-16.
But it wasn't until the final whistle blew that Roache, who has overcome injury setbacks to forge an elite-level rugby league career, could soak up the moment.
"It was amazing," Roache told the Newcastle Herald.
"It was really surreal, and in the moment it was all about being present and soaking it all in. It went by so fast, but it was such a good feeling.
"It's been a journey. It's been hard, but it's just so awesome to be here."
The cross-code talent and the younger sister of Manly NRL player Nathaniel Roache, questioned whether she would ever play again after back-to-back knee reconstructions followed by two meniscus tears in a frustrating four-year period.
"Although there was those down times, it was all worth it in the end to keep going," she said.
"I always think, 'What if I had stopped playing and studied?'. I would have missed all of these opportunities, so I just feel grateful at the end of the day."
The versatile back represented the Silver Ferns at the Rugby League World Cup in England last November and arrived in Newcastle for Knights pre-season training at the end of May after a season for Chiefs Manawa in the New Zealand Super Rugby Aupiki competition.
Roache admitted there were "a lot of first-game jitters" against the Dragons but was thrilled to get onto the end of Caitlin Moran's pinpoint grubber kick and cross for her first NRLW try.
"I honestly think it was all Caitlin Moran," Roache said.
"Caitlin Moran just hit it on the dot and it was just perfect. All I had to do was just catch it and put it down.
"But I was just so happy, ecstatic to have scored a try on my debut and just to do it with all of the girls there. I feel like we've really connected on the left side so it was just awesome to get that try."
Roache had parents Marlene and Gerwin in the crowd as well as partner Jesse Pascoe.
"It made the moment so much more special," an emotional Roache said.
"As a kid, you see all of the sacrifices that your mum and dad make, so it was just that moment of giving back, for all that they've done for me."
Roache has retained her place in the Knights starting side at centre for their round-two clash with the Cowboys at Belmore Sports Ground on Sunday.
"I'm really excited just to go out there and really own it now," she said.
"I think I was just going through it a little bit and the nerves were there [first round], and I was just trying to do all of the effort areas, just to keep my head in the game and not get too overwhelmed by the occasion.
"Overall, I just want to keep competing to stay in that starting line-up, just competing for a spot on the 17 and just growing from each game, and taking my learnings and trying to become a better athlete every day.
"And, just stay connected as a team and keep learning from all of the experience around me. That's going to be one of my big goals."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
