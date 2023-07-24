The body of a 61-year-old man, reported missing from the Central Coast has been located.
Warren Bourke, was reported to police as missing from Blue Haven where he was last seen at his home at about 9.30am on Saturday, July 22.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
At about 12.15pm on Monday, July 24, a body - believed to be that of the missing man - was located at Wallarah, Central Coast.
Police are not treating the death as suspicious and will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner.
IN THE NEWS:
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.