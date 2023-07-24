HUNTER driver Christian Mansell has put himself within striking distance of the top 10 in his rookie Formula 3 season.
Mansell now sits 13th overall, 19 points shy of the top 10, after adding to his 2023 collection in Budapest over the weekend.
The 18-year-old finished sixth in Saturday's race, picking up five points for a campaign total of 34 with two rounds remaining.
"It feels good to be climbing the table now and it shows that the progress we're making as a team is going in the right direction still," Mansell said.
He missed out in Budapest on Sunday.
F3 continues in Belgium (Spa) this weekend (July 28-30) before ending in Italy (Monza) in September (1-3).
"Campos gave me a fantastic car again, so now we'll go to Spa and use it well to get some results. I love the track and have won there before, so let's see what we can do," he said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
