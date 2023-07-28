Yasmin Clydsdale readily admits Newcastle's first-up performance as they attempt to defend their NRLW premiership wasn't perfect.
But that is totally fine with the experienced second-rower.
They scored three unanswered tries before taking an 18-6 lead into half-time but had a much closer second half on the scoreboard.
It was the 29-year-old Scone-based school teacher's first hit-out with several of her new teammates after missing a chunk of pre-season due to a knee injury.
"It was my first time playing with the girls because I didn't actually play the trial so even just playing with them and knowing what they do know and what they like, knowing if they can break that tackle is something that I learned from the game," Clydsdale said.
"But we still had a couple of lapses and that is what we need to work on.
"But it is a longer season, so I don't think we want to be perfect right now. I think we want those work-ons and as a team we'll come up with the solutions."
The Knights' next assignment is one of the newcomers in an expanded 10-team competition.
They face the Cowboys, who lost 16-6 to the Titans in round one, at Belmore Sports Ground on Sunday (12pm) as part of an NRLW double-header with the West Tigers playing the Sharks at 1.50pm.
As the NRLW title-holders, most teams will be gunning for Newcastle, but Clydsdale is feeling no pressure.
"I feel with the inclusion of four teams, the separation of a lot of players from different teams has put that heat off us," she said.
"Going to 10 teams, it's the unknown that everyone can't really predict a winner at the moment because everyone is still unknown, so that's kind of nice for us.
"I think [the Cowboys] are a young team and they're nice and fresh. They're still learning and they'll be better as the games go by as well from learning how to play with each other.
"But to prepare, we'll just focus on us because most teams are the unknown, so if we just focus on us and playing to the best of our ability we can hopefully come away with the win."
The NSW and Australian representative was one of six different tryscorers for the Knights against the Dragons, along with Tayla Predebon, Kayla Romaniuk, Abigail Roache, Jasmin Strange and Jesse Southwell.
"I don't normally score them, I'm not even setting them up, I'm just running the dummy line," Clydsdale said.
"I'm always yelling at the halves, 'You can hit the back-rowers you know' ... it was really nice to get a try in the first game back but I think that was all [fullback] Tamika [Upton]. I just ran off her."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
