THREE people significantly impacted by the horror Greta wedding bus crash have come together to call for change in the industry.
Alex Tigani, a member of the Singleton Roosters community and bus crash survivor, Adam Bray who lost his son Zach in the fatal incident and father of the groom John Gaffney have lobbied the transport minister to fund a national taskforce on bus safety. They launched the campaign with an interview to Nine news on Monday.
The crash on June 11 killed 10 wedding guests and injured 25 others near Greta, leaving the Singleton community shattered.
The group was on its way home from the wedding of Singleton couple Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell at Wandin Valley Estate, when the bus carrying 36 passengers, rolled at the Wine Country Drive roundabout, near the Hunter Expressway.
"We're reminded of the Port Arthur issue, a real national crisis and there was some leadership," Mr Gaffney told Nine.
"Here's an excellent example where as a nation we can bring a nation together, and where needed international people, to make a big difference."
The trio have reportedly handed Federal Roads Minister Catherine King a seven-point plan on how to overhaul the industry including suggestions of making speed monitoring devices mandatory in buses similar to a black box in an aeroplane.
Mr Bray said "when I say there's a gap in preventative safety for buses it's more than a gap, it's non-existent".
