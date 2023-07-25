Subrigo, Devious R, Sookie - Hamilton Station Hotel (band room)
Disparo!, Onyro, Long Distance - Hamilton Station Hotel (front bar)
Kaylens Rain, with Kylie Jane - Earp Distilling
Nova Take Ova ft. Leaf Greene, Devious R, Occa, Mersey, Exfold, Taimana, Nversober Collective - Hamilton Station Hotel
Eagles Of Death Metal (USA), with The Southern River Band - King Street Bandroom
Stumps, with Jet City Sports Club - King Street Warehouse
Battlesnake - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Windwaker, with Caskets (UK), Alt - Hamilton Station Hotel
For The Love Of Purple - Lizotte's
Lady Petrol, with Bin Lids - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
DZ Deathrays, with Press Club, Dust - Newcastle Hotel
Ray Beadle - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Slumberjack - King Street Warehouse
Nu-Metal DJ Night - Family Hotel Newcastle
Hatescape, with Fountain Of Euthanasia, Phantom, Me Local Member Of Parliament - Hamilton Station Hotel
Andy Firth Killer Quartet - Lizotte's
Paco Pena Flamenco in Concert - Civic Theatre
The Bowery Boys - Hamilton Station Hotel (band room)
The Beatnix - Lizotte's
Benjamino, with Meadowhip, Meedie, Paris Grace - Hamilton Station Hotel (front bar)
Kingsley James - Adamstown Bowling Club
