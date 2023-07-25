Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes July 26 2023

By Letters to the Editor
July 26 2023 - 4:30am
ON Saturday we had the Newcastle Knights double header at McDonald Jones Stadium, Disney on Ice, at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, basketball at the Broadmeadow stadium, a soccer game at Arthur Edden Oval and the hockey state championships at the Regional Hockey Centre.

