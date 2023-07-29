AFTER 55 years of ownership by the Offen family, Toronto's historic residence known as Craig Royston is set to hit the market next week.
The heritage-listed property holds historical significance in the area as the home that hosted the Prince of Wales, Edward VIII (who became King Edward VIII in 1936), for an overnight stay during his tour of Australia in 1920.
An article printed in The Newcastle Morning Herald on June 26, 1920 that documented the royal visit described how the Prince of Wales stood on the home's verandah and remarked: 'What a charming view'.
Now, 103 years after hosting the royal, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom waterfront home at 109 Brighton Avenue is set the hit the market with First National Toronto agent David Westerman.
Mr Westerman is listing the home for sale via expressions of interest.
"We are asking for expressions of interest because it is such a unique property that we want to hear from the market before we set a price guide," Mr Westerman said.
Couple Yvonne and Frank Offen purchased Craig Royston as their first home in 1968 where they raised their children, Michelle and Murray.
Three generations of the family have enjoyed the home, including Yvonne and Frank's five grandchildren.
Michelle recalled that the property required some work and her parents set about restoring the home back to its former glory after it had been left in "a bit of a state".
"It was quite run-down and it was probably a bigger task than they realised," Ms Offen said.
"It was a really old house and back in that day that perhaps was not necessarily a very cool choice but they fell in love with the view and the location.
"People say, 'You never get sick of the view' and it is absolutely true.
"You look from Fennel Bay bridge all the way over to Green Point at Belmont, so it is quite expansive."
Over time, her parents made changes throughout the home such as the addition of an ensuite and walk-in robe in the master suite, and large-scale windows to take in the view.
However, the home's classic features remain intact, including the wrought iron verandah that takes in expansive views across Lake Macquarie.
There are high ceilings throughout, with decorative plasterwork, and timber floorboards.
The home's original fireplaces also remain in the dining room and living room where a framed etching of the house that the Offen family commissioned hangs on display.
Over the years, Yvonne and Frank built up a collection of newspaper clippings, photographs and books that document the house.
"This home and the pub [Toronto Hotel] are, I would say, the most iconic buildings of Toronto," she said.
"Everyone knows this house and you see people walk along the waterfront who look up and point.
"The Wangi Queen ferry used to do a tour and they would stop and have a commentary about the house."
The home, which was named after the home of Scottish folk hero Rob Roy, was built not long after the 1887 subdivision of the Toronto Estate.
The original owner Duncan G McGeachie, who was employed by the Caledonian Coal Company and was the manager of West Wallsend Colliery in 1901, used the home as a weekender.
These days, Craig Royston is surrounded by modern homes after the block was subdivided by the previous owner.
However, the view remains uninterrupted and expansive.
In its early years, the home was renowned for its rose garden, layered lawns and grand staircase steps that led the lake foreshore.
"Mr McGeachie died in 1942 and I read online that the coal company then managed the house and they subdivided it up," Ms Offen said.
"Thankfully, the view remains."
The property also includes a jetty and a boatshed.
Ms Offen said the lifestyle offered at the home had left her with many fond memories, from family gatherings in the dining room that spilled out onto the verandah, to days enjoying the lake or simply taking in the view.
"It is very emotional," she said
"It was a great place to grow up and it is difficult to let go but hopefully someone else will love it as much as we have."
Over the years, the home has been featured in historical books and appeared on postcards but it was the royal visit in 1920 that landed it into local folklore.
A report in the Newcastle Morning Herald described the Prince's arrival and progression to Craig Royston.
He arrived by the Royal train and was then transported to the McGeachie wharf, red carpet paving the way from the wharf to the entrance of the house.
According to the news report, a large crown was highlighted in the centre of the decorations, with the words "Toronto Greets Our Prince" fixed below.
The First Teralba Boy Scouts Band performed for the crowd as they waited for the Prince to arrive and children from Toronto Public School and Carey Bay Kindergarten School sang God Bless the Prince of Wales as the boat pulled up at the wharf.
"The Prince went from the Hawkesbury and then had a stopover here before he went on to Newcastle," Ms Offen said.
"The train line came all the way down along the lake and he got in a boat called the Heather and then came here.
"They had bunting decorations and everyone was so excited that he was visiting the home."
