Newcastle Herald
Home/History/History News

His love of Lewis Carroll extends to Alice in Wonderland collectables

By Mike Scanlon
July 30 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Spraggon at home with some of his collectables, and (at top) Disney artwork and cultural icon and author Lewis Carroll.
John Spraggon at home with some of his collectables, and (at top) Disney artwork and cultural icon and author Lewis Carroll.

LOTS of Hunter Valley people have caught the collecting bug.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.