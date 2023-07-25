Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Inspiring Storm victory will 'count for nothing' without follow-up win over Raiders: Knights centre Dane Gagai

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 25 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knights veteran Dane Gagai says Newcastle's inspiring win over Melbourne will "count for nothing" if they can't back it up against the Raiders in Canberra on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.