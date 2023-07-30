The in-dispute owners of the Crown & Anchor Hotel say the inner-city pub is yet to change hands under a legal agreement between the parties.
The Newcastle Herald reported on July 15 that chefs Tom and Jacqueline Brown had taken full ownership of the hotel, but part-owner Mark Chegwidden said he and fellow owner Rafael Diaz still held minority shares in the business.
Mr Chegwidden said the Browns had agreed to buy out his 25 per cent share and the quarter share of Mr Diaz after the relationship between the owners broke down.
The Browns launched proceedings in the Supreme Court in December seeking orders to buy out the other partners.
Mr Brown confirmed on Friday that the owners had agreed on a buyout deal which he said would be finalised in the coming weeks before a September 6 deadline.
"We're managing [the hotel] at the moment," he said.
"At this point we've agreed on a figure.
"As far as my side's going, all the money seems to be in place. Everything's hit all the requirements."
The Browns have been involved in the Sprout dining and catering business at various venues as well as Coal River and Co on Darby Street, Cazador in Hunter Street and Eaglereach Wilderness Retreat at Vacy.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
