Serious issues of continuing non-compliance at Toronto's Figtree Point aged care

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated July 26 2023 - 7:14am, first published 5:00am
Resigned nurse speaks out about Toronto's Figtee Point Aged Care facility which she says is failing its residents, a sentiment backed up by the aged care watchdog's most recent report. Picture supplied
THE level of care being provided to the residents of Fig Tree Point Aged Care facility on the water at Toronto is so poor it is driving staff away, including qualified nurses.

