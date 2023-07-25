THOUSANDS of Hunter students are hoping to make it count on Wednesday as they tackle the Newcastle Permanent's primary school mathematics competition.
Entering its 43rd year, more than 20,000 will take on the competition across 330 NSW schools.
Four Hunter students took out major prizes in the 2022 incarnation of the largest and longest-running competition of its kind that has evolved into a hybrid offering, allowing students to compete on paper or online.
It features 35 questions aimed at Years 5 and 6.
Newcastle Permanent chief distribution officer Paul Juergens said the competition's longevity was a simple equation.
"I love that we are able to give students a challenge that helps them show what they can do, or explore talents that they may not have known they had," he said.
"We see maths skills used in our lives every day, from cooking to playing sports. It's exciting that we are able to help students discover the fun in maths, so they enjoy using it.
"This competition isn't just great for the students either - teachers tell us they often take the results and use that to tweak their teaching programs."
Longstanding director Merv Curran will mark his final competition this year.
Mr Curran creates a new paper each year, avoiding drawing on over four decades of past tests.
"I have always loved receiving feedback from teachers and parents stating how much their kids love the competition," he said.
"Some of the Hunter region schools have been a part of the competition since 1981, and it is great to see their loyalty to the competition never waivers. Hearing how delighted students are to receive their Merit or Distinction certificates, especially in smaller regional schools, is something that I will miss about being a part of the competition."
Mr Juergens said Mr Curran had been "instrumental in the success" during his 10 years in charge.
"He should be immensely proud of his custodianship of what is an important competition for the schools, students and teachers of our regions," he said.
"Mr Curran has our gratitude and we wish him all the best in retirement."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
