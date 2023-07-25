Newcastle Herald
Abbey Harkin misses 100m final, turn attention to pet event at World Swimming Championships

Updated July 25 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
Hunter swimmer Abbey Harkin. Picture by Getty Images
MAITLAND swimmer Abbey Harkin has switched attention to her pet event, the 200m breastroke, at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, with heats to be held on Thursday.

