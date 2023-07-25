MAITLAND swimmer Abbey Harkin has switched attention to her pet event, the 200m breastroke, at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, with heats to be held on Thursday.
Harkin, 25, missed out on the final of the 100m breaststroke by 0.8 seconds on Monday night.
After recording a personal best of one minute, 6.86 seconds (1:06.86) in the heat, Harkin finished seventh in the semi clocking (1:07.11).
Lithuanian Ruta Meilatyte was first in 1:05.09 - the quickest in both semi-finals. The final is Tuesday night.
Harkin, who grew up in Maitland and trained at Coughlan's Swim Centre Warners Bay, is the Australian champion in the 200m and will swim from lane six in heat two on Thursday.
The 2021 Tokyo Olympian is also in the 4 x 100m relay where she is likely to team up with Kaylee McKeown (backstroke), Emma McKeon (butterfly) and Mollie O'Callghan (freestyle) in pursuit of a gold medal on Sunday
Harkin, who is based in Brisbane and coach by Dean Boxall, will also compete in the 50m breatstroke, with heats on Friday.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.