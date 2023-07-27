Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Your guide to what's on this weekend in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley | July 29-30, 2023

July 27 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Mac POP BAM: Pop Culture Festival at Warners Bay Theatre.
Lake Mac POP BAM: Pop Culture Festival at Warners Bay Theatre.

SATURDAY

Lake Mac POP BAM: Pop Culture Festival 10am to 4pm, Warners Bay Theatre. Highlights include Cosplaying with the 501st and Rebel Legions; Magical Wizard Craft; Swordcraft Battles; Heroes and More characters; Ghostbusters Panel; David Hambly from Thor: Love & Thunder; Cosplay Panel and Parade; Saber Academy Demonstration with The Sons of Obiwan; POP BAM Trivia; Once Upon A Princess: Meet and Greet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.