Lake Mac POP BAM: Pop Culture Festival 10am to 4pm, Warners Bay Theatre. Highlights include Cosplaying with the 501st and Rebel Legions; Magical Wizard Craft; Swordcraft Battles; Heroes and More characters; Ghostbusters Panel; David Hambly from Thor: Love & Thunder; Cosplay Panel and Parade; Saber Academy Demonstration with The Sons of Obiwan; POP BAM Trivia; Once Upon A Princess: Meet and Greet.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
University of Newcastle Open Day - Central Coast Ourimbah and Gosford campuses. Go to newcastle.edu.au for details.
Shortland Waters Retirement Village Market Day 10am to 2pm, 33 Shearwater Drive, Shortland. Proceeds to Jenny's Place.
Local Storytellers: Author Talk with Anne Keen 10.30am to noon, Newcastle Library. Her debut novel is Karamea House.
Winter Bridal Fair 10am to 2pm, Branxton Community Hall.
Beer-vonshire Tea 11am and 2.30pm, Rathmines Theatre Boiler House. Event by Bread & Brewery. Tickets include five new Bread & Brewery beers and four Burnt Honey Bakery scones.
Rachel Collis in Concert 4pm, Toronto Uniting Church. A fundraiser for Westlakes Women's & Children Refuge operated by NOVA.
Mid Winter Festival - Clarencetown Courthouse Museum 10am to 2pm, cnr Grey and Prince streets, Clarencetown. One Voice Choir, display by the Australian Museum of Clothing and Textiles, antique evaluation and more.
Raymond Terrace Festival 10am to 2pm, William Street, Raymond Terrace. Display by the MG Car Club Newcastle, live music, a kids' zone, fun activities, food stalls and more.
Sugar Valley Library Museum Guided Tour 11am to 11.30am, 156 Portland Drive, Cameron Park.
Silent Disco Walking Tour 3pm to 6.30pm, meet at The Rogue Scholar, Newcastle West. Tickets $50 at trybooking.com.
YPT Presents Disney's Frozen JR Saturday, 2pm and 6pm, Sunday, 1pm and 5pm, Young People's Theatre, Hamilton.
The Bledisloe Big Night In - Hunter Wildfires 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Earp Distilling Co, Carrington. Silent auction, food and drinks, activities and prizes.
ASPIRE 2023 - The Pirate Code 7pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Presented by Maitland Newcastle Catholic Schools students.
Randy Feltface "Feltopia" World Tour 2023 7pm, City Hall, Newcastle.
Saturday Night Showcase 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Newcastle Northstars vs CBR Brave 5pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Bastille Market - Newcastle 9.30am to 3pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Wickham Park Markets 8am, 22 Albert Street, Wickham.
The Soul Kollective Markets 9am to 2pm, Dixon Park, Merewether. Includes meet and greet with Dog Rescue Newcastle dogs.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Market Day Noon to 5pm, Bernie's Bar, Newcastle.
Peek into the Past 10am to 3pm, Tocal Homestead, Paterson. Heritage clothing parades, machinery demonstrations, farm animals, sheep shearing, working vintage machinery and much more.
Edgeworth Miniature Trains Noon to 3pm, 31 Velinda Street, Edgeworth.
Newcastle Budgerigar Club Open Day 11am to 2pm, Maryland Community Centre, 207 Maryland Drive, Maryland.
Concert in the Park 2023 9.30am to 2.30pm, Maitland Park, Maitland. The City of Maitland Pipes and Drums, Voyage of Highland Dance, Scotia Dance Group, Hornsby RSL Pipe Band and more.
Hunter Valley Wedding Fair 11am to 2pm, Rydges Resort Hunter Valley.
Combined Community Choirs Concert 2pm, Hunter Conservatorium of Music.
Newcastle Junior Roller Derby: New Skater Intake 6.15pm to 8pm, Kahibah Public School.
Museum of Art and Culture yapang, Lake Macquarie Saturday at 11.30am. Meet 2023 Archibald Prize finalist Marikit Santiago and enjoy a walk through of her exhibition We Eat This Bread and traditional Filipino refreshments. Register at eventbrite.com.au. Also, yapang Emerging Art Prize finalist exhibition.
SEEN@Swansea Saturday, 10am and 11am, Art Play for families.
Playstate Curate Underground Exhibition, various artists.
Back to Back Galleries Joy, by Janet Graham,Catherine Kavanagh Di Gravio, Alice Neikirk. Until August 13.
Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre Spirit of Place, by Uncle Warren Taggart.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Untethered, by Alyson Bell.
Lovett Gallery Koori Knockout - 50 Years.
Local History Lounge - Newcastle Library Gould - Treasures of the Hunter.
Newcastle Museum Cultural Resurgence; FIRST.
The Owens Collective Littoral, by Leslie Duffin.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Wild and Wise.
Hunter Region Botanic Gardens and Watt Space Gallery Sculpture exhibitions.
