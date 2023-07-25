Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Newcastle Knights NRLW skipper Hannah Southwell closes in on return appearance from long-term knee injury

MM
By Max McKinney
July 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights lock Hannah Southwell. Picture by Marina Neil
Knights lock Hannah Southwell. Picture by Marina Neil

Hannah Southwell could be a late inclusion for Newcastle's second NRLW match after being named in an extended squad for Sunday's clash with North Queensland in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.