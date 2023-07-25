Hannah Southwell could be a late inclusion for Newcastle's second NRLW match after being named in an extended squad for Sunday's clash with North Queensland in Sydney.
The Knights skipper was on Tuesday listed in the 18th jersey for the game at Belmore Sports Ground after missing the side's season-opening win over St George Illawarra on Saturday.
The 24-year-old is on the cusp of returning from the long-term knee injury she sustained in round one of the 2022 competition last August.
The Knights were forced into one change after lock Laishon Albert-Jones suffered a category one-concussion against the Dragons.
Coach Ronald Griffiths named Kayla Romaniuk to wear the No.13 jersey but hinted at Southwell's after Saturday's victory.
"We're prepping for round two," Griffiths said.
"There was a fair bit of training last night for Hannah. At this stage we're prepping that she'll play round two."
It's understood Southwell will continue to be tested this week before her potential inclusion in the side before game.
With Romaniuk moving in the starting team, Tiana Davison, who was the 18th player last week, has been included on the bench.
Newcastle claimed a 32-16 victory in their opening game at McDonald Jones Stadium and now face a Cowboys side that lost 16-6 to the Titans on the Coast in round one.
The Cowboys, one of four new teams in the NRLW this season, feature former Knights and 2022 premiership players Kirra Dibb, Emma Manzelmann and Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly.
Manzelmann, North Queensland's first NRLW signing and dummy-half, scored her side's inaugural and only try last week.
1 Tamika Upton (c)
2 Sheridan Gallagher
3 Shanice Parker
4 Abigail Roache
5 Jasmin Strange
6 Caitlin Moran
7 Jesse Southwell
8 Tayla Predebon
9 Olivia Higgins
10 Rima Butler
11 Caitlan Johnston
12 Yasmin Clydsdale
13 Kayla Romaniuk
14 Nita Maynard
15 Tiana Davison
16 Simone Karpani
17 Viena Tinao
18 Hannah Southwell
19 Georgia Roche
20 Tamerah Leati
21 Felila Kia
22 Jayde Herdegen
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
