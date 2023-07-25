Newcastle Herald
Lawn Bowls: Raymond Terrace's Kate Mattews, Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik cruise to State triples title

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated July 25 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 12:52pm
NSW triples champions Natasha Van Eldik, Genevieve Delves and Kate Matthews. Picture Newcastle District Bowls Association Facebook
RAYMOND Terrace's Kate Mattews, Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik are the new NSW triples champions after a dominant win in the final at Figtree Sports Club on Tuesday.

