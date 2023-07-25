RAYMOND Terrace's Kate Mattews, Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik are the new NSW triples champions after a dominant win in the final at Figtree Sports Club on Tuesday.
Lead brilliantly by Kate Matthew, Raymond Terrace were far too strong for the Forster team of Colleen Starr, Joan Thomas and Sarah Boddington, winning 23-6.
Delves and Van Eldik backed up in the afternoon to begin their pursuit of the state pairs championship, where they will be hot favourites after recently taking the Australian crown.
The win in the triples made up for Van Eldik's loss to Cabramatta's Jessie Cottell 25-21 in an epic singles final.
Van Eldik had recorded three wins and a 61-point margin in sectional play, before defeating home-town favourite Kay Moran 25-23 in the semi-final.
In the men's triples, the Raymond Terrace team of Jamie Minter, Ian Lean and Shannon Gittoes lost the semi final 27-10 to Merrylands.
In the senior women's final on Tuesday afternoon, the Soldiers Point team of Jan Sutherland, Vacie McIntyre and Betty Herbertson played Kaylene Meredith, Heidi Christian Donna Evans (Commercial Albury).
The father-son duo of Jason and Brendan and Stokes (Raymond Terrace) will contest the state pairs.
East Maitland's Clay Parker and Rowan Brassey are in the senior pairs and Fingal Bay's Steve Sanders and John Kinsella in the reserve pairs.
In the women's pairs, Van Eldik will partner Delves. Kathryn Clerke and Raweang Nautwong (Charlestown) have drawn the same section as Kerry Seers and Michelle Niznik (Club Maitland City).
In the state fours later this week, Jamie Minter will back up with clubmates Tim Twining, Lennon Scott and Lee Schraner.
David Holmes, Ray Asquith, Russell Nobes and John Gibson (Nelson Bay) will contest the seniors, while Marlins clubmates John Carroll, Kevin Kilbride, Brian Comley and Peter Mentis are in the reserves.
In the senior fours, Pamela Stephens, Alison Moxey, Maria Barrett and Vacie McIntyre (Soldiers Point) have drawn the same section as Lynn Genders, Katherine Faint, Patricia White and Halino Wuro (Charlestown).
** The zone two NSW state junior seven-aside squad has been selected to compete at West Dubbo on August 19-20.
Singles: Jordan Lean, Pairs: Zoe Nicholls, Kyle Anderson, Fours: Mackenzie Wicks, Ami Bromhead, Charlotte Hayman and Cohen Ridd.
The zone has also assisted zone 15 with juniors, Mia Bromhead and Huxley Rowe.
** The State over 40's sections have been drawn with the local event to be played at Club Charlestown on August 19-20. Six sections of four teams will battle to qualify for the state finals later in the year.
