Changes to the NSW Government's First Home Buyer Assistance Scheme (FHBAS) have enabled more first home buyers to enter the property market.

Since July 1 first-home buyers in NSW are no longer subject to pay hefty stamp duty fees on property under $800,000.

The NSW government lifted the stamp duty concession cap from $650,000 to $800,000 to assist first-home buyers getting into the market.

Homes valued over $800,000 and less than $1 million may qualify for a concessional stamp duty rate.

The government says that 84 per cent of first home buyers will pay no stamp duty or a reduced rate under the reforms. The amount payable depends on the value of the property.



"According to the government, a first home buyer purchasing an $800,000 property will save up to $31,090 under the changes," James Thomson, Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson, said.



Other changes that have come in to effect since July 1 include the scrapping of the First Home Buyers Choice (FHBC), which allowed purchasers to opt between paying stamp duty or an annual property tax on homes up to $1.5 million.

From July 1, there is no option to choose between property tax and transfer duty on new purchases.

Purchasers who exchanged contracts on or before June 30 have up until settlement to opt-in to the FHBC.



Customers who have opted into the FHBC will continue to pay property tax for as long as they own that property and will remain exempt from transfer duty on that purchase.

First home buyers purchasing a home for $1 million or more on or after July 1 will be ineligible for transfer duty exemptions or concessions and will be required to pay transfer duty.

Additionally, the new legislation adds an eligibility requirement that purchasers live in the home for at least a year. The previous requirement was for buyers to live in the property for six months.



"For contracts entered into on or after July 1, 2023, purchasers under the above schemes, grants or exemptions must move into their homes within 12 months of settlement and live in the property for a continuous 12-month period to satisfy the residence requirement," James said.

"These tighter residential requirements will affect anyone who is operating under the First Home Buyers Assistance scheme or who has the First Home Owner grant.

"It will also apply to deferral of transfer duty payment for off the plan transactions."



The changes are good news for first home buyers, but understanding where you sit in terms of eligibility for applicable concessions and cut-off dates for schemes could be critical in determining how much money you can potentially save.

