A MAN accused of stabbing two alleged intruders - a 48-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy - who broke into his Muswellbrook home earlier this month has pleaded not guilty and will face a hearing in September.
The man, 25, appeared in Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of reckless wounding, two counts of common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation.
All charges are domestic violence related, according to court documents.
The man, who remains on bail, will face a local court hearing on September 25.
The woman, 48, and boy, 16, allegedly broke into the home in Dalwood Place about 10.20pm on July 8, before they were both stabbed and taken to hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries.
Police were called and specialist crime scene officers examined the scene before the 25-year-old man was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook police station.
He was later charged and initially refused bail by police, before being granted bail in Muswellbrook Local Court on July 10 on a number of strict conditions, including that he report daily to police, abide by a curfew, not go within 20 kilometres of Muswellbrook and abide by the conditions of apprehended violence orders.
Meanwhile, the woman accused of the bungled home invasion will appear in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday charged with aggravated break and enter, damaging property, common assault, stealing property and intimidation.
The 16-year-old boy has also been charged with aggravated break and enter and will next appear in Muswellbrook Children's Court on Wednesday.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
