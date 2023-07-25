Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Michelle Heyman says Matildas can win FIFA World Cup if they can 'control the game'

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated July 26 2023 - 2:41pm, first published July 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FORMER Matildas player Michelle Heyman believes the team can 'go all the way' at the FIFA World Cup if they can get better control of the game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.