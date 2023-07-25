FORMER Matildas player Michelle Heyman believes the team can 'go all the way' at the FIFA World Cup if they can get better control of the game.
As the match against Nigeria approaches, and more doubt is placed on the match-fitness of star player Sam Kerr, the former national representative says the Matildas have "a lot to improve on".
Mary Fowler has also been ruled out from Thursday night's match due to concussion protocols.
"We did what we needed to do in [the first match], ticked the box, but there is a lot to improve on," Heyman told a room of business representatives at Merewether Surfhouse on Tuesday.
"There has been a little bit of chaos around the Sam Kerr stuff, I think personally they need to keep the ball longer and dominate the game. Nigeria will be a tough one.
"If we can control the game, I think we can go all of the way."
The Australian soccer player and commentator was in Newcastle for a speaking engagement hosted by the Commonwealth Bank, which sponsors the Matildas for the cup.
Heyman also had positive things to say about local Matildas export Emily van Egmond, who she spent significant time with during her stint at Canberra United.
"Emily is fantastically experienced, she is cool, calm and collected," she said.
"She could definitely be a game changer, she is good at creating a lot of chances.
"I personally think they sit her too deep."
The soccer star and former winner of both the W-League Player of the Year and Golden Boot said she was happy there were now "great role models" such as van Egmond to show young girls what was possible. During the speaking engagement she was asked who her role model was, and it made her reflect on her time as a young footballer who only had professional athletes such as Cathy Freeman to look up, not an entire powerhouse team of female football stars.
"Emily is born and bred here, what a great local role model."
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
