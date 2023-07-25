Plussey produces boilover at Newcastle on debut for Jake Hull

Gosford trainer Jake Hull found instant success with comeback mare Plussey as two 100-1 shots shocked punters at Newcastle on Tuesday.
Plussey was having her first start for Hull, and first since December last year, when she gained a run in the fillies and mares maiden plate (1200m) after initially being an emergency.
Starting at $101 on TAB Fixed Odds, the four-year-old raced midfield for jockey Jenny Duggan before storming down the outside to catch Scholl Deep in the shadows of the post.
Formerly trained by Brett Lazzarini, Plussey broke through at her sixth start after two trials for Hull - the latest being a close third at Wyong.
"I was very pleased with how she was working and how she had trialled," said Hull, a former jockey who trains at main supporter John O'Connor's Feale Park property.
"I couldn't believe the price, so it was good to see her put it together and win how she did.
"She bled her last start and had to have time in the paddock, but she probably came back a bigger and stronger mare. It was probably the making of her."
The last race also produced a boilover from an emergency as Movin' Denman, for Newcastle trainer Michael Rinkin, won with a similar run in the 1200m benchmark 58 handicap at $151.
Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock had one win on the seven-race card but had his Australian premiership lead reduced by Queensland's James Orman. Bullock won on pick-up ride See You Again for trainer Paul Perry to rise to 194.5 winners for the season. Orman had a double at Gatton to push to 193 with seven days to go.
