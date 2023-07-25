Newcastle Herald
E-scooter battery starts fire at home in Merewether

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 26 2023 - 8:55am, first published 7:33am
An e-scooter is believed to have caused a fire that damaged a three-storey property in suburban Newcastle on Tuesday night.

