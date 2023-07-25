An e-scooter is believed to have caused a fire that damaged a three-storey property in suburban Newcastle on Tuesday night.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called a home at Merewether just after 11pm on July 25 where a blaze had broken out on the second floor of the home.
Several people were safely evacuated - one person was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said.
It took almost two hours for firefighters to extinguish the fire.
It is expected that fire investigators from Sydney may be tasked with looking into the incident, but initial inquiries suggest a lithium battery from an e-scooter caused the blaze.
