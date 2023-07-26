A man has reportedly "jumped out a window" to escape a fire, thought to have started when a faulty Lithium battery e-scooter ignited.
The blaze broke out in the lounge room of a home in Macquarie Street, Merewether, just after 11pm Tuesday.
The resident was asleep when a smoke alarm activated and was overheard by a neighbour.
The neighbour managed to wake the man just in time to escape via a window.
More than 20 firefighters and six fire trucks were sent to the scene, with crews forcing entry to the home and immediately attacking the flames.
Paramedics treated the resident for smoke inhalation. He was taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment, a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said.
The fire was brought under control in less than half an hour and extinguished a short time later.
FRNSW's Fire Investigation and Research Unit (FIRU) is working to confirm whether the e-scooter left on charge was the main cause of the incident.
