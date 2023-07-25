Planning underway for Newcastle-Sydney high speed rail link

The Albanese Government has begun the search for a chief executive officer to drive the nation's new High Speed Rail Authority.
The authority commenced operations last month, with its first day of operation on 13 June, to progress the government's election commitment of establishing a High Speed Rail Authority to plan and develop a high speed rail network along the east coast of Australia.
The organisation's first priority is planning and corridor works for the Sydney to Newcastle section of the network, which is backed by a $500 million Australian Government commitment.
"Advertising for a permanent chief executive officer is an important new step in progressing high-speed rail in Australia," Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King said.
"With all the moving pieces starting to take shape, the High Speed Rail Authority continues to gain momentum, led by a team of rail and infrastructure experts.
'We are on the lookout for an accomplished and respected leader, with the experience and expertise in managing large and complex transport infrastructure operations to progress high speed rail."
The chief executive will be sourced through a merit-based process with key criteria including high level leadership and a demonstrated track record in complex transport related infrastructure. The appointment will be for a period of up to five years.
Ms King said the chief executive would work closely with the board to lead the newly established Authority to advise government on the planning, construction and operation of a transformational high speed rail network
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
