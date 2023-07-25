Newcastle Herald
High Speed Rail Authority begins search for chief executive officer

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated July 26 2023 - 8:58am, first published 8:48am
Planning underway for Newcastle-Sydney high speed rail link
Planning underway for Newcastle-Sydney high speed rail link

The Albanese Government has begun the search for a chief executive officer to drive the nation's new High Speed Rail Authority.

