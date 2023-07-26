Newcastle Herald
Newcastle legend Timana Tahu backs Dominic Young to break club's season try-scoring record, help Knights to finals

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 26 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 4:30pm
Knights legend Timana Tahu believes Dominic Young can break his and Akuila Uate's season try-scoring record and help Newcastle into the NRL finals in the process.

