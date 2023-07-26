Newcastle Herald

Newcastle East Public School proud to be Australia's oldest operational school

Updated July 26 2023
Newcastle East Public School is Australia's oldest continually operational school and has been educating students since 1816. Picture supplied by NSW Department of Education
Newcastle East Public School is Australia's oldest continually operational school and has been educating students since 1816. Picture supplied by NSW Department of Education

Newcastle East Public School (NEPS) has stood the test of time, earning the title of Australia's oldest continually operational school.

