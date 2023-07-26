Newcastle Herald

Largs Public School oldest school continuously operating from the same site in Australia

Updated July 26 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 10:53am
Largs Public School has a long and proud history of serving families in the community. Picture supplied by NSW Department of Education
The small, rural community of Largs holds a special significance in NSW's long history of public education.

Local News

