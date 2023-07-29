Greyhound Racing NSW has achieved its rehoming target for the past financial year with a new record total of 2,202 greyhounds assisted into pet life after racing.
The number surpasses the previous record set in 2021-22 of 2,014 and it also exceeds the target set annually by GRNSW and the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission which was 2,100 for 2022-23.
This number was achieved through a number of GRNSW rehoming pathways including the Greyhounds As Pets Adoption centres at Wyee and Londonderry, Regional GAP Programs, the popular Homing Assistance Scheme and the newly established partnerships, including rehoming programs with adoption agencies in the United States - which rehomed 174 greyhounds between January and June in 2023 - and the NSW Police Association and the Australian Federal Police Association.
The regions of NSW will again be the focal point of the 2023 Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase with the schedule for the world's richest greyhound series having been announced.
In total, 16 regional venues across the state will host qualifying events, commencing with heats at Taree on August 30 and culminating with the $1 million-to-the-winner final at Wentworth Park on October 13.
"It's such a richly unique series in how it traverses the length and breadth of regional and rural townships in NSW - bringing the excitement of our sport far and wide into these communities - in search of the ultimate champion," GRNSW CEO Mr Rob Macaulay said.
New initiatives in 2023 will see the placegetters in the Ladbrokes Megastar all receive semi-final invitations as will the first three in the Group 2 Black Top.
Semi-final invitations will also be issued to the first four placegetters in the National Sprint Championship final in Melbourne on August 26, with the remaining 12 semi-final berths up for grabs in the City Qualifiers.
GRNSW recently announced changes to its feature race calendar with the biggest change being the relocation to a new timeslot for the Ladbrokes Dapto Megastar.
The Megastar - which happens to be the sole NSW Group 1 event raced outside of Sydney - will move away from its former slot in December, to now be held in September.
Heats will be held on August 31, with the $75,00 to the winner final held at Dapto on September 7.
The Megastar returns to its previous slot in the calendar having been run in September until 2018 before being moved to avoid a clash with GRNSW's then new event, the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
