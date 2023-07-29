Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Greyhound news from around the NSW regions

July 29 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022's Million Dollar Chase winner was McInerney. Picture supplied
2022's Million Dollar Chase winner was McInerney. Picture supplied

More greyhounds rehomed than ever before in 2022-23

Greyhound Racing NSW has achieved its rehoming target for the past financial year with a new record total of 2,202 greyhounds assisted into pet life after racing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.