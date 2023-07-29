This number was achieved through a number of GRNSW rehoming pathways including the Greyhounds As Pets Adoption centres at Wyee and Londonderry, Regional GAP Programs, the popular Homing Assistance Scheme and the newly established partnerships, including rehoming programs with adoption agencies in the United States - which rehomed 174 greyhounds between January and June in 2023 - and the NSW Police Association and the Australian Federal Police Association.