Hunter rugby union: Uni No.8 Toa Havea steamrolls way into NSW County Cockatoos squad

By James Gardiner
Updated July 26 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 11:30am
University No.8 Toa Havea offloads a pass against Merwether. Picture by Peter Lorimer
UNIVERSITY coach Sam Berry rates Toa Havea the most damaging forward in Hunter Rugby when the blockbusting No.8 "is on".

