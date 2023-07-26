Power nets third hat-trick for Aussies at World Championships

NEWCASTLE water polo representative Nathan Power has netted his third hat-trick for Australia at the World Championships in Fukuoka.
The Sharks co-captain scored three goals in a narrow 16-15 victory over hosts Japan on Tuesday while Luke Pavillard (4), Angus Lambie (3), Charlie Negus (2) and Marcus Berehulak (2) were also prominent.
In what was a see-sawing classification encounter - Australia led 5-3 after the first quarter and trailed 10-9 at half-time before arriving at the last term in a 13-all stalemate.
Hurricanes junior Power has produced 12 goals from five appearances at the World Championships, featuring four to open against Greece (13-9 loss) and followed by three versus USA (16-8 loss).
He also recorded singles against Kazakhstan (22-6 win) and France (11-8 loss).
Australia will now play-off for ninth position and finish their tournament against Croatia on Thursday (11:30am AEST).
Croatia comfortably accounted for Canada 13-5 in Tuesday's fixture.
IN THE NEWS:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.