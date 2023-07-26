Terriers on the train: why do we discriminate against dogs?

RECENTLY I travelled to Sydney by train. While in transit I pondered why dogs (excluding assistant dogs) are banned from travelling in public transport. In Europe, most capital cities permit dogs to travel on trains. Most charge a concession rate, while some have a pass.
Australia is a land of dog lovers. Sixty-five per cent of people have dogs, and 75 per cent are car dependent to recreational areas. Not everybody has a car. Dogs in public transport could solve this; fewer cars on the road and more dogs and people exercising. Dogs generally visit the vet two or three times a year. Without a car, a dog's health is compromised.
Most dogs are well behaved. Responsible owners will tend to toilet requirements before travel, and dogs don't defecate in private transport. They also don't sit on seats. They sit on the floor at the owner's feet, on a leash and muzzle. Dogs can smell, but then so can humans. I have sat next to inebriated humans on trains. Dogs cause allergies? I am allergic to some perfumes, and a dog-free carriage option would fix that.
Public transport is a microcosm of public life. There are always rude, aggressive people, ear-shattering ringtones and excited children. Do we ban them from train travel? Studies have demonstrated that pets have a positive health effect on people. Why should we discriminate?
THE English cricket hierarchy only have themselves to blame by choosing to bat on forever rather than declaring soon after reaching Australia's first innings total ("Rain decides Ashes, but that's life", Letters, 26/7). They knew the weather forecast. They may have actually won the test if not for grandstanding. This comment is hardly with the benefit of hindsight, the only winning tactic was communicated to a family member by me before the match, given the weather predicted.
STOCKPILING of recyclables and uncertainty of where it will end up is confusing. Latest reports outline the return of shipping soft plastics offshore to be dealt with. China recently refused to accept our plastics any more and stated that it was no longer going to be the dumping ground for Australia's waste, which is ironic as 90 per cent of everything that is imported from China ends up at the tip. Surely it is time for legislation to ensure all packaging is biodegradable or 100 per cent recyclable, and packaging volume should not exceed that of the product inside.
IF Bradley Perrett's column regarding Australia's wait for nuclear submarines is correct, maybe Australia should not be buying expensive submarines ("A big risk for our submarine plan", Newcastle Herald 22/7). Maybe we should be providing secure locations to maintain and restock British and American subs in our part of the world, with Australian engineers, technicians, and resources. Maybe the nuclear facility at Lucas Heights Sydney can replenish the nuclear rods used in nuclear submarines.
At present, we are subsidising the US and UK building nuclear subs rather than charging for our service. Our ability to supply and protect strategic locations to repair and service nuclear subs would carry more weight than a couple of worn-out submarines. I don't think the Prime Minister would want to be remembered as second-hand Albo. Maybe it's time this government started thinking more constructively.
THE ALP faithful were quick to respond to my robodebt letter. Paul Buckman, and Colin Fordham, then Michael Hinchey, all claimed I was wrong to state that the ALP started what is now called robodebt.
What is true is that the automated system of matching income data from the tax office and reported income to Centrelink to identify discrepancies was announced in a joint release by the then minister for human services, Tanya Plibersek, and the then assistant treasurer, Bill Shorten, in June 11. Both Mr Shorten and Ms Plibersek are now federal government ministers. The Coalition government merely enhanced the program. I believe both parties share the guilt.
WHAT is the point of East End height restrictions when every man and his dog seem to be able to flaunt their contempt for the existing feel of our city and try to get around them, one way or another? I do not want to see anything built higher than the Newcastle Club at that end of town so that our heritage outline, with the cathedral on the hill, is retained.
IT is good lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes supports Sonia Hornery's call for an independent inquiry into 'Neylon-gate'. I watched Tuesday's council meeting: a waste of taxpayers' money? No. Shining a light on this sordid episode? Yes.
REGARDING NRL goalkickers, would it not make sense to have a left footer kick from the right side of the field and a right footer from the left? With the trend to curve the ball into the goal, it seems a no-brainer, but therein may lie the crux of the matter.
I BELIEVE the treatment of Liberal MP Lucy Wicks by the boy's club is straight out of the LNP playbook. In my opinion it's the same tactic employed when a WA National party member made a confidential complaint of sexual assault against former department PM Barnaby Joyce. Disgraceful, but typical on the Coalition's behalf.
IF only Peter Lewis would come out of retirement for a few weeks, because he was such a clean humorous expert cartoonist and would have so many items of interest to draw on and make us smile. The ratepayers need a laugh for a change.
YOU are wrong Mac Maguire ('It's yes or not, not 'yes if'', Letters, 25/7), a large percentage of 'no' voters, including myself, would indeed vote for constitutional Indigenous recognition but we won't vote for an untried untested Voice. Our PM has already wasted a year. It's time now to legislate the Voice and in his next term (does anyone doubt Labor will get re-elected?), after we've had a chance to see it, then ask us whether we want it constitutionally enshrined.
