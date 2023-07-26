Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes July 27 2023

By Letters to the Editor
July 27 2023 - 4:30am
Terriers on the train: why do we discriminate against dogs?
RECENTLY I travelled to Sydney by train. While in transit I pondered why dogs (excluding assistant dogs) are banned from travelling in public transport. In Europe, most capital cities permit dogs to travel on trains. Most charge a concession rate, while some have a pass.

