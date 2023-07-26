Terriers on the train: why do we discriminate against dogs?

STOCKPILING of recyclables and uncertainty of where it will end up is confusing. Latest reports outline the return of shipping soft plastics offshore to be dealt with. China recently refused to accept our plastics any more and stated that it was no longer going to be the dumping ground for Australia's waste, which is ironic as 90 per cent of everything that is imported from China ends up at the tip. Surely it is time for legislation to ensure all packaging is biodegradable or 100 per cent recyclable, and packaging volume should not exceed that of the product inside.